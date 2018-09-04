In his column "Turning a blind eye to discrimination in China" on Aug. 22 in the State Journal, Jonah Goldberg complains about Han Supremacy in China, pitying the various ethnic minorities, including the Uighurs. Their plight is undoubtedly atrocious, and it is reminiscent of the worst times in recent Chinese history.

Jonah Goldberg: Turning a blind eye to discrimination in China WASHINGTON, D.C. — The moral landscape of America’s self-understanding is often reduced to a few easily recognizable landmarks: slavery and ab…

What Goldberg fails to point out is this behavior is simply part of an effort to promote and sustain Chinese culture -- and not just communist Chinese culture, but a culture dating back through millennia of dynasties.

China, as we have come to know it, is a traditional, conservative and Confucian nation. It is not Muslim, and it is certainly not American. The concern for minorities is a uniquely American one. We are a nation of immigrants -- China is not.

Subscribe to Breaking News Get breaking stories sent to you as they develop * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Sign up!

At the same time, we would do well to take a page from the Chinese government in how they promote the Han majority by supporting Han families and children, for example.

America was founded by European settlers as a republic. Our Constitution is sacred and remains the foundation of our own identity. Immigrants have a place here because of this foundation.

Halvard Midelfort, Monona