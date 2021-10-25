 Skip to main content

China invests in infrastructure -- Allen Knop
It is interesting that after many months, our representatives cannot agree on an infrastructure bill to repair our transportation system.

A few years ago, I took a 500-mile train trip in China. The train ran from 75 mph to 140 mph. The ride was so smooth, that if I had put a glass of water on my tray table when leaving, it would have been completely full when arriving at our destination. Six lane highways were jammed with cars, but that is not surprising in cities that have populations of more than 20 million people.

At the same time we can't find the money to repair bridges that engineers declare dangerous. Perhaps we should send our Congress to China to learn how a transportation system can work.

Allen Knop, Madison

