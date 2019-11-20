I recently read that the tree in the Capitol will (again) be called a “holiday tree” rather than a Christmas tree. Here we go again. I can imagine the following conversation between a child and a parent at the Capitol:
Child: Look, there’s the Christmas tree.
Parent: We shouldn’t call it a Christmas tree.
Child: Why not?
Parent: Because calling it a Christmas tree offends some people who don’t want to mention Christ -- we need to call it a holiday tree.
Child: But won’t that offend some people who want to call it a Christmas tree?
Parent: They don’t count because they are imposing their Christian beliefs on everyone.
Child: How are they doing that just by calling it a Christmas tree?
Parent: I don’t know, but we need to call it a holiday tree so no one is offended.
Child: Wouldn’t Jesus be offended, too?
Parent: Shh. Don’t mention Jesus — that will also offend people. Plus, he doesn’t count either.
Every year our secular culture tries to prevent any mention of Christmas and make Christians feel they are imposing their values or religion just by wishing someone a merry Christmas. My hope is that others don’t give in to pressure not to mention any reference to their religion, and respectfully wish each other merry Christmas, or happy Hanukkah or happy Kwanzaa.
No matter what some say, it’s a Christmas tree.
Tom Puchner, Fitchburg