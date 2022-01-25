Children continue to suffer in Yemen -- Karen Greenler

Three boys were killed by a bomb while playing soccer Friday in the Yemen port town of Hodeidah. The airstrikes were intended for a telecommunication center that controls Yemen's internet, which also resulted in a nationwide internet blackout.
Save the Children’s Yemen director Gillian Moyes said, "Yemen continues to be one of the most dangerous places to be a child today, and children are bearing the brunt of this crisis. They are being killed and maimed, watching as their schools and hospitals are being destroyed, and denied access to basic lifesaving services. They are asking us: Does it matter if I die?"
About 16.2 million Yemenis are starving, and 2.3 million children under age 5 are severely malnourished. In 2021, over 377,000 people died of war-related causes -- two-thirds were children: children like our own.
The United States is directly implicated in this ongoing tragedy. We supported the Saudi-led coalition by selling weapons, spare parts and assisting in air-to-air refueling of bombers. We are responsible, even if we can’t find Yemen on the map.