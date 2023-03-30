We face a growing awareness that next time, it may well be our own community that wins this brutal lottery. Our own children will be sacrificed for the bastardization of the Second Amendment. Just as lottery players pay their $3 and cross their fingers as they await the results of the next drawing, we cast our votes in vain hope that something will change. We are betrayed again and again, as the casualties mount and legislators celebrate the defense of our constitutional rights. The only certainty is that more innocent lives will be lost.