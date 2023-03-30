Once again, it happened. Once again, we hold our collective breath, waiting for the next deadly event. It will happen.
We face a growing awareness that next time, it may well be our own community that wins this brutal lottery. Our own children will be sacrificed for the bastardization of the Second Amendment. Just as lottery players pay their $3 and cross their fingers as they await the results of the next drawing, we cast our votes in vain hope that something will change. We are betrayed again and again, as the casualties mount and legislators celebrate the defense of our constitutional rights. The only certainty is that more innocent lives will be lost.
Our state legislators continue to loosen restrictions on ownership and carrying of deadly weapons, facilitating the commission of the next massacre. Congress has refused to enact change supported by the majority of American citizens. They are telling us that our children, our most precious resource, are the price we must pay to ensure a free society. Why do the “rights” of gun owners override our rights and responsibilities to keep our families safe?
Enact laws to keep our communities safe. Now.
Gertraud Kent, Madison