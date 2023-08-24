The conversation about human trafficking has been strong this summer due to the “Sound of Freedom” film. Many of my team members at 5-stones, an anti-trafficking organization, have been approached to discuss the movie as well as trafficking in our area.

While the movie storyline may seem too far away to feel relevant (taking place in Honduras and Colombia), we must always keep in mind that trafficking is prevalent everywhere. It just wears a different face or personality according to its location.

Our “jungle” is here, in rural Wisconsin and the surrounding cities. Kids being trafficked here, there and everywhere are deserving of rescue from the adults meant to protect them. We enter the “jungle” here by talking to our kids about online “friends” and sexting and giving them information ahead of time so they are prepared to recognize and notice red flags and not to fall prey to the very purposeful and artful technique of predators.

Keep the conversation flowing and real. For information: www.5-stones.org.

Tracy Scheffler, Beaver Dam, 5-stones Dodge County