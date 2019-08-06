The July 31 State Journal article "ACLU: Child separations continue" found that more than 900 children have been separated from their families at our border since a judge ordered this practice curtailed. I find this appalling!
It is criminal to disregard a judge's order, but what about the children? This separation will traumatize them for life. Who is caring for them? Who decides which families get separated and which ones don't? Children have no voice, unless we, as outraged citizens, speak up.
This is not OK and must stop. It doesn't matter what political affiliation one has, this is an issue of justice and human rights.
All people deserve a life that includes making a living wage, health care, food, adequate housing and safety. Thousands if not millions of people on this planet leave their home because they do not have these things. What would it take for you to leave your home with only what you could carry and begin walking towards a better life?
Kaye Ketterer, Monona