Every Wisconsin Badger should thank Gov. Tony Evers for his vetoes in the 2023-25 budget. He states that this budget funds many needs of Wisconsin and Wisconsinites, but the Legislature should solve some of our most disabling problems with the remaining surplus.

One problem many business people, legislators from both parties, and family bread winners know is the need for more workers. What can our state government do to assist more working age people to be able to hold down a job?

Child Care Counts is such a successful program. This pandemic relief program provides millions to ensure available quality child care across the state by supporting staff and providers, which keeps care programs open.

Evidence of this nationwide program's success is that 77% of women of working age were employed in February -- more than in 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Access to affordable child care played a big part in this.

The governor's challenge to the Legislature to fund Child Care Counts with $340 million of our remaining budget surplus would help ensure more parents will be able to continue working.

Working together as a state we can accomplish a program that will aid Wisconsin families, businesses and attract workers to Wisconsin.

Bill Dagnon, Baraboo