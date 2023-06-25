I disagree with the letter to the editor in Thursday’s paper "Fiscal prudence is key to democracy." It criticized Gov. Tony Evers' attempt to spend state money to continue funding for child care assistance. This program worked reasonably well with federal COVID relief funds.

The writer believes this financial help for families who may be having difficulties finding work and paying for child care is socialism. In that regard, I am in agreement.

But the understanding of socialism is somewhat cloudy. We are not talking about draconian government economic dominance seen in Russia or China. Instead, it’s the socialism seen in most democratic countries such as in Scandinavia, where the government understands it shouldn’t be such a heavy weight financially to raise a family, work and find true enjoyment in life.

In these Democratic socialist countries, the working families are more content, happier and, at the same time, quite productive. Gone are the days when families need to make a choice about which partner stays home because the day care services are unaffordable.

Some states in our country understand that providing such benefits draw young, talented families to work who remain there. Wisconsin is in great need of such families who are seeking such benefits.

Mark Quinn, Madison