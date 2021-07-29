Chicago's 'war on guns' won't work -- Craig Schultz

In an attempt to stem the tide of daily shootings and murder in Chicago, the mayor's plan is to carry out a "war on guns" that is in no way different than the failed "war on drugs."
Attempting to stop drugs from reaching those who desire them seems to have only seen overdose deaths increase. Does anyone seriously expect any different result in this case?
But politicians will be able to point to numbers of guns removed from the street to show how much they care about their citizens while the spent shell casings and victims pile up.
Craig Schultz, Madison