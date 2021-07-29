 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chicago's 'war on guns' won't work -- Craig Schultz
0 comments

Chicago's 'war on guns' won't work -- Craig Schultz

  • 0

In an attempt to stem the tide of daily shootings and murder in Chicago, the mayor's plan is to carry out a "war on guns" that is in no way different than the failed "war on drugs."

Attempting to stop drugs from reaching those who desire them seems to have only seen overdose deaths increase. Does anyone seriously expect any different result in this case?

But politicians will be able to point to numbers of guns removed from the street to show how much they care about their citizens while the spent shell casings and victims pile up.

Craig Schultz, Madison

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his latest editorial cartoon. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics