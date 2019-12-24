Cherish gifts from God this Christmas -- Dave Glomp

'Tis the time of the year when reflection is a part of many people’s lives. I feel compelled to share the following thoughts, at this time when God provided us with the greatest gift of all -- he gave us his son, our lord and savior, Jesus Christ.
Regardless of your religion, history has recorded and confirmed the birth of a baby who was born and raised as Jesus Christ. It is my belief and my hope that at this time of conflicts in our daily lives, that we can pause, compromise, and even forgive whose we feel may have wronged, betrayed or slighted us.
We need to follow the teachings of a young boy, who ultimately became a man, who was sent to teach and help all of us live our lives in peace and happiness, with the hope and joy of the future before us.
So let’s live the example of the baby Jesus, who was given unselfishly to all of us for Christmas. Thanks, everyone and may God bless you.
Dave Glomp, Madison