LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Cheney was much braver than Pence -- Dan Johnson

I must disagree with the June 26 letter to the editor that proposed former Vice President Mike Pence enter the pantheon of those who are enshrined in John F. Kennedy's book "Profiles in Courage."

Granted, Pence did not buckle under former President Donald Trump's attempts to force him to overturn the 2020 election results. Pence did what he was legally required to do, plain and simple.

If we want to nominate people for "Profiles in Courage," we need look no further than U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. She has lost her role in the House Republican leadership for calling out Trump's "big lie" and voting to impeach him. As a result, she faces the strong possibility of losing her House seat. She has essentially put her entire political career at risk.

The majority of Republican members of Congress who fear incurring Trump's wrath belong in a different book: "Profiles in Cowardice" -- author U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh.

Dan Johnson, Middleton

