Cheney makes GOP look like cowards -- Jane Noffke

I am a lifelong Democrat, so no one could be more surprised than I to discover that I have become a fan of U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
Her fellow Republicans have stripped her of her leadership role in Congress. That's because didn't like her vote to impeach Donald Trump for his incitement of the Jan. 6 mob that attacked the Capitol in an attempt the overthrow the will of the people in the 2020 election.
What is the true source of Republican outrage? Could it be that what they find unforgivable in Cheney's stand is that she forces them to see what real courage looks like. They may tell themselves they have no choice but to support Trump because of the power he might wield against them in future elections. But Cheney's actions remind them that we always have a choice.
We can always choose to do the right thing as she has -- in spite of death threats from Trump supporters and the possible loss of her House seat in 2022. Perhaps they compare themselves to her and don't like what they see.
Whether she loses her seat or not, her conscience and her character will remain intact.
Jane Noffke, Madison