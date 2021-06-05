Cheney is trying to save the GOP -- Rachel Schultz

I think of myself as an independent. But for most of my adult life, I often voted for Republicans. No longer will I do so if many Republicans continue to be small-minded hypocrites who remain doggedly faithful to the former president and his pack of lies.
This is not the Republican Party I once supported, and it is time for us to support those who are trying to do the proper thing. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., is one such person. She should be lauded for her stance in this political storm. Rather than demoting her, we should appreciate her honesty. Republican leadership voted her out of her leadership position while she remained straightforward, consistent and ethical.
Cheney believes in our democracy with reliable, honest, principled leaders who are willing to discuss policy rather than simply trying to destroy one another through dishonest practices and lies. She believes in country over party and is a leader who can talk and negotiate with integrity and courage -- not promote divisiveness and insurrection.
She wants to restore her party, not abandon it. Hopefully, Cheney can succeed, before it is too late.
Rachel Schultz, Richland Center