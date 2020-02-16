Chemical industry needs real change -- Michael Dorl
Chemical industry needs real change -- Michael Dorl

Regarding the Feb. 10 article "PFAS bills face pushback," maybe it's time that regulation of chemical products should undergo a drastic change.

All too often the agriculture, paper and chemical industries have used new chemical products without due regard for the problems they cause, leaving the public to fund cleanup efforts and suffer the heath consequences.

It's past time that these industries prove that new chemicals have no bad side effects before being loosed on the environment.

Michael Dorl, Belleville

