I would like people to check out the Al. Ringling Theatre in Baraboo and see for themselves if the new management is producing the quality product they claim to be producing.
After a $3 million renovation and some better arts programming, it should be given consideration on its merits. This new management team should be given a chance to see if they can produce the results people expect. I am willing to reserve judgement on the issue.
The "Al." is not the Overture Center and should be considered on its own merits.
I hope people will drop by and draw their own conclusions as well.
Kilton Holmes, Baraboo