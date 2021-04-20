Chauvin didn't serve with dignity -- S. Michael Shivers

We anxiously await the fate of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the George Floyd case in Minneapolis.
I'm worried Chauvin will "walk," with just a slap on the wrist. It is all too common that people of color are victims of the crime of being Black. Some Black victims die, and folks try to find excuses for their deaths, such as a bad heart, or that the victim looked like he was reaching for a weapon.
In the latest example, an officer claims she confused her gun for her Taser. A veteran police officer has no excuse for not knowing which is which.
I have five relatives who were veteran police officers. Two were detectives, and three were sheriff's deputies. My son served the Dane County Sheriff's Department diligently for over 20 years, until his death several years ago.
None of my police relatives would ever show such a callous disregard for human life while they served their communities. Yes, my family members were people of color. And, yes, they were good cops. Most importantly they served with dignity.
It is a shame that former officer Chauvin could not have done the same.
S. Michael Shivers, Madison