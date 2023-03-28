The North Side has a strong voice in Charles Myadze, who deserves another term on the Madison City Council.
Myadze has worked tirelessly on issues important to his constituents -- safer streets, environmental protection and affordable housing. He's a hard worker and longtime union member whose been endorsed by the South Central Federation of Labor, AFSCME and many others in addition to the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Madison Inc. They see in Myadze what is needed in Madison -- someone who rolls up their sleeves and fights for commonsense solutions.
His voice is an important one on the council. Let's keep it there.
Mark Webster, Middleton