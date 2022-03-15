Charles J. James: Rename school after Thomas Jefferson's son, Eston, who is buried in Madison

Instead of renaming Jefferson Middle School, we should leave the name alone but dedicate it not to President Thomas Jefferson, but to his son, Eston Hemmings Jefferson, the youngest child of Sally Hemmings, Jefferson's house slave.

"E.H. Jefferson" (1808-1856) is buried in Forest Hill Cemetery, along with his two sons, John and Beverly, and his daughter, Anna. Dedicating Jefferson Middle School to Eston Hemmings Jefferson would not only recognize a individual connected to Madison, but also acknowledge the history of an African American born to a Black slave who moved to Wisconsin to escape slavery.