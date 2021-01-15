Charging stations key to sustainability -- Ali Bram

Madison Ald. Syed Abbas and the City Council are to be congratulated for a new ordinance requiring electric vehicle charging equipment in most new parking lots. This great step forward to achieving the city’s sustainability goals is especially positive because it incorporates citizens in helping achieve those goals.

Electric vehicles reduce air pollution, as long as the energy used in the charging stations is not created by burning fossil fuels. So the area’s new solar and wind farms can partner with charging stations.

Let’s hope that Madison will inspire city councils in all municipalities to create such ordinances, especially as they apply to developers who receive tax increment financing. And while they’re at it, how about including a stipulation requiring large commercial buildings to install solar panels on their large roofs? Companies can use solar energy production and electric vehicle charging stations as hiring incentives as well as promoting themselves as citizen-friendly neighbors.