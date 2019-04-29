The April 23 State Journal article "GOP stepping out for Earth Day" reports both parties support building electric vehicle charging stations along Wisconsin freeways.

As the former director of the Solar Energy Laboratory at UW-Madison, I normally support investments that are intended to improve our environment. But the installation of publicly funded electric vehicle charging stations is a bad idea for both practical and environmental reasons.

One practical consideration is the required time to charge an electric vehicle, which can take hours depending on the charging system and vehicle type. Are drivers prepared to wait along the freeway for their vehicles to charge? How many vehicles could be charged simultaneously? How many people would benefit from the proposed $10 million investment?

Environmental concerns arise from electric vehicles offering little or no environmental benefit when they are charged using electricity generated from combustion of fossil fuels. The fraction of the electrical generation that is produced from renewable sources is now insignificant in Wisconsin.

When battery efficiency and replacement issues are considered, electric vehicles may actually be worse for the environment than conventional vehicles. If the Legislature wants to make an investment that would benefit citizens and the environment, it should consider increasing support for public transportation.

Sanford A. Klein, emeritus professor, mechanical engineering, UW-Madison