Charge of Snickers bribe is intimidation -- Michael A. Procknow

Terrance Wall thinks Madison's city assessor is guilty of ethics violations for providing snacks at Board of Review meetings. Really?
We have in Madison a dedicated staff doing the best possible job with property assessments, and the Board of Review dedicating their expertise and time to resolve the complaints of property owners. Board of Review members receive a small stipend for their service -- which, at times, is not enough for Downtown parking.
Now the "Great Snickers" debate. Should we allow a city department head to give out small tidbits of food or candy to everyone at these meetings? What matters is that Wall, a developer, is asking for a formal ethics hearing, where the penalties could range from reprimand to termination. Really?
I'm the retired Fitchburg assessor. Over my 16 years, I or the city clerk has provided refreshments, water, coffee and sweets to everyone at board meetings. All board members and city staff are professionals. They would not solicit nor accept a "Snickers bribe."
Wall's route of resolution seems to reek of intimidation to city staff and the board. No water, coffee, sweets or lollipops allowed near any meeting.
Michael A. Procknow, Mount Horeb