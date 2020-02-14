Charge less to attract golfers -- Tim Yaroch
Charge less to attract golfers -- Tim Yaroch

If Madison can't manage its golf courses, it should lower its green fees and make it cheaper to golf. 

I'm a retiree and a recreational golfer on a budget. I look for cheap golf and use coupons. Yahara Hills has 36 holes of golf. It's a nice course. How about charging $15 for nine holes and a cart, or $25-30 for 18 holes with a cart? 

Isn't it better to pay less for golf and have a busy golf course than to pay more for golfing on a half-full golf course with empty tee times? Give it a try. 

Remember, not all golfers can afford to golf at Hawk's Landing or University Ridge. I for one don't want to lose a good 36-hole golf course such as Yahara Hills. 

Tim Yaroch, Beaver Dam 

