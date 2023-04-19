The reason for changing names on schools and other buildings or tearing down statues does not make much sense to me.

Most younger people don't even know who some of these people were, and how can we be sure the new name won't be problematic in the future? Maybe they need to stick with generic names such as North, South, Maple or Oak. That shouldn't offend anyone.

We shouldn't change a name because of something that happened 200 or 300 years ago or because someone owned a slave. How is that affecting us today? This is part of our history. Why not make it a "teaching moment" instead of an out and out change?

Will dirt be dug up on President James Madison and the name of our capital city be changed? Many of these historical figures fought and gave their lives for our country. No one is perfect. We all make mistakes, but we don't change our names.

It's not the building or the name that makes a school. It's the teachers and students eager to teach and learn. Let's forget the names and get back to basics for a good education.

Shirley Maas, Baraboo

