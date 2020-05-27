Changes may make sports unwatchable -- Richard Berg

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Major League Baseball has decided it may start playing again around July 4. With a host of ridiculous changes that will make the game unlike any baseball game you have ever seen, we can only wonder what the fall will bring.

Watch for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to sometime soon announce that tackling will no longer be allowed because it often results in two players face to face on the ground. Instead, offensive players will wear 3-foot-long flags that defenders can grab.

Why not forget sports for 2020 and see if they can get it right again in 2021. It would be worth the wait to see the real thing again.

Richard Berg, Middleton