Changes ignore neighborhood plan -- Joseph Keyes

I find the Jan. 14 story “Growth could nudge history” was missing a substantial point. It fails to incorporate the impact of the University Hill Farms Neighborhood Plan (which was adopted in 2016).

Zoning rules would encourage density along high-capacity bus routes in Madison Madison may soon enact new zoning to encourage more housing density along coming Bus Rapid Transit routes, but including many properties in historic districts.

I was chairperson for that plan, and our committee worked in concert with city of Madison staff to accommodate density required by future housing demands and to maintain the nature of the national historic district. Through that process, Hill Farms planned for the addition of 2,000 apartments on the bus rapid transit route or within about a block of it in the Hill Farms neighborhood.

Currently, Madison Yards is being completed with about 500 apartments. Flad Development has completed The Hamptons with around 60 apartments and is building The Manchester with around 70 apartments. Hilldale Phase 3, with about 600 apartments, will be getting city approvals in the next couple of months. The remaining apartments are in the conceptual phase.

Thus, high density development along a high-capacity bus route is already taking place in Hill Farms without zoning rule changes.

Joseph Keyes, Madison

