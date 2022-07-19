Change state law for traffic cameras -- Steve Fitzsimmons

A letter to the editor in the July 12 State Journal states traffic cameras would free up cops. I ask: Free up who again? When’s the last time you saw a Madison police officer or Dane County Sheriff's deputy pulling someone over?

Speeding and reckless driving are serious problems here. Where traffic cameras can help is in saving lives, injury and damages from the needless accidents these thoughtless drivers create. The problem is that these traffic cameras are not legal in Wisconsin, so the law must be changed before the cameras can go up. Then you will see the positive results.

I see so many people blowing through stop signs, red lights and speeding 20 to 50 mph over the limit, I can’t believe it’s only a small percentage of drivers who ignore traffic laws. If we could use traffic cameras to encourage drivers to follow the law, we will find our roads safer for everyone including bike riders, school children and pedestrians. We would have less road rage, lower auto insurance premiums and fewer accidents blocking roads.

In the meantime, be careful. It takes years to change laws -- and the leaders that support them.

Steve Fitzsimmons, Madison