LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Change our culture of drunken driving -- Richard Reynolds

Thank you for the State Journal's interesting (and sobering) articles about binge drinking and drunken driving in Wisconsin. And the Jan. 5 editorial, "Lawmakers need to grab the wheel," was right on!

We knew we had a problem, but the State Journal provided some tragic statistics and shared some heart-wrenching results of drunken driving. Thank you. On the flip side, I think a few more "thank yous" are in order.

Thank you for accepting that ride home after you have been drinking. And special thanks to that true friend for offering the ride. Thanks to those radio and TV voices who do not ramble on and on about their drinking escapades. And thanks to media who publish the names of those convicted of OWI.

Thanks to parents who refuse to accept an “alcohol culture” and talk seriously with their kids about the dangers -- and tragedies -- of drunken driving. Thanks to the people of Wisconsin who will contact their lawmakers and insist that Wisconsin must strengthen the nation’s weakest drunk driving laws (and penalties). And thanks judges when you implement the stronger penalties OWI deserves.

It takes more than just stronger laws. Let’s each do our part to change Wisconsin’s unacceptable drinking and driving culture.

Richard Reynolds, Middleton

