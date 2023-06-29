We need a compromise on the issue of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is being used as a body blow to University of Wisconsin System funding by the Legislature.

UW should agree to eliminate these positions, provided the Legislature funds new engineering facilities and provides more core funding to keep UW campuses open.

What happens next is key. The UW should incorporate diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives into the current admissions and student services offices. UW should create new positions which are largely the same but aren't identical to previous diversity, equity and inclusion positions. This would cost the UW a small amount to secure a huge amount of funds Republicans in the Legislature are impetuously holding back.

This political gaming policy could be viewed as a dumb way to do business, but UW is dealing with a Republican-run Legislature employing dumb political games to get their way. It would anger some who would say UW is being underhanded to keep things as they are, and it would anger others who value the symbolism of the visible diversity, equity and inclusion offices.

If UW could get the funds they need and the Legislature gets rid of these words they don't like, then there is a happy ending, no matter how silly or insulting it is.

Bob Hunt, Lodi