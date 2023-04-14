President Joe Biden's approval of the Alaska oil-drilling project is disappointing. But far more devastating is our nation’s collective continuation of business as usual in the face of a crisis that affects all life on the planet.

We are already seeing climate refugees flee as their homes are wiped out by landslides, extreme flooding or rising sea levels -- a great injustice given that so many of these are low-income people and people of color.

A recent report confirmed climate change is fueling more intense and frequent droughts and floods worldwide. Our world is eroding away around us. But the many Americans comfortably cushioned from these impacts have not yet been compelled to take the bold action we need.

It’s not too late to shift our mindset. Proponents of the Willow Project in Alaska cite the benefits of bringing hundreds of much-needed jobs to the region and revenue to local communities. It’s time to say “no” to fossil fuels and choose business endeavors that uplift our economy and communities without causing extreme harm to people and our environment.

One great starting point would be to put a price on carbon to accurately reflect the true costs of mining and burning fossil fuels.

Laura Green, Madison

