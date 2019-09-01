Around 90% of people polled want universal background checks for gun buyers. Even President Donald Trump thought this would be a good idea, until the National Rifle Association quickly told him that it wouldn’t.
After several recent mass killings, more people have decided it isn’t sensible to have millions of rifles designed primarily for killing large numbers of people in the hands of civilians. Many would like to see assault rifles and/or large capacity magazines banned. But the NRA and those politicians who benefit from NRA’s campaign donations have stonewalled even the mildest sorts of gun control measures, arguing that the Second Amendment trumps them all.
As a gun owner myself, I worry the anger and resentment which has built up because of the intransigence of the NRA and its followers will grow to the point where the rabid anti-gun forces will take power and institute much more stringent gun laws than anyone has even talked about so far. This situation cannot continue as it has. If there are no changes, the pressure will increase and one day the lid will blow off.
Wake up. It’s past time for reasonable changes to our gun laws.
Art Naebig, La Valle