Change incentives for getting vaccine -- Frank Poggio

The governor is giving $100 cash to anyone getting a vaccination before Labor Day.

State offers $100 incentive to get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Labor Day In addition to the $100 gift cards, the Evers administration said Monday state workers must report their vaccination status by Sept. 9.

This is a bad incentive. When the next pandemic or other community crises hits, I'll just wait until the government gives me cash to do the right thing.

Here are some better incentives:

You don't get an eviction freeze if you are not vaccinated.

You don't get an unemployment supplement if you are not vaccinated.

As a business, you don't get a COVID-19 grant/loan if employees aren't vaccinated.

We have been giving away billions of dollars over the last year and not requiring any vaccination effort. We need to get to herd immunity and to do that we need to change the incentives.

Frank Poggio, Verona

