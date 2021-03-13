Change filibuster rules to keep it -- Thomas H. Hurst

A simple solution to the problem with the U.S. Senate filibuster would be to change the basic assumption behind the cloture vote.
Instead of assuming that the vote is to close the debate, instead assume that the vote is to keep the debate open. Then cloture would require 41 votes to keep the debate open. After all, isn’t that what a filibuster is: keeping debate open endlessly?
The side wanting it should actually be there to debate. If that side isn’t willing to keep 41 senators on the floor to debate, then a simple vote where they don’t get the 41 votes to debate further will close debate and the measure can pass by majority vote. This forces the filibustering to have some skin in the game instead of just saying that they are filibustering and forcing 60 votes to stop it. It would keep the filibuster, but force the filibustering side to actually want to do it, instead of doing it on a whim.
The Senate should not be tied up into gridlock too easily. It’s what people hate about government.
Thomas H. Hurst, Fitchburg