Change behavior before schools open -- Kelly Sullivan

I read with great disappointment last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Fauci sends a message to schools," suggesting schools in Dane County open for in-person learning, which cited comments Dr. Anthony Fauci recently made.

How irresponsible to not include the other part of his comment that suggested closing bars and restaurants is necessary so we can open schools. In Wisconsin, lawmakers decided that opening businesses was more important than opening schools, and now many people blame schools -- instead of the global pandemic -- for only offering virtual learning.

Recent legislative proposals from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, intend to punish public schools even further by taking away much-needed funding for school districts that are working hard to keep communities safe, families fed and still educating children while gathering in school buildings remains unsafe. Our legislators sued for control of any health orders, but then they didn’t enact any measures to keep people safe.

If we want schools open, the Legislature needs to take responsibility and support the families and communities who are struggling, and people individually need to change their behavior.