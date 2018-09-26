The suggestion in Tuesday's letter to the editor "Blame Democrats for Kavanaugh circus" that Brett Kavanaugh’s alleged sexual assault on a young high school girl more than 30 years ago "caused injury to no one" clearly illustrates the myopic vision that has for too long defined how our culture deals with sexual abuse.

Blame Democrats for Kavanaugh circus -- Brian Brown The nomination proceedings of Brett Kavanaugh for the U.S. Supreme Court have shown how ridiculous the Democratic Party has become.

That comment illustrates the unacceptable attitude that immediately blames the victim and absolves the perpetrator of any responsibility: the old "boys will be boys" specious argument. To suggest that making out in the backseat of a ’57 Chevy equates to sexual assault is ludicrous.

Until attitudes like that change, victims of sexual assault will, unfortunately, be forced to put themselves at risk when they claim their power and hold those who would try to silence them accountable for their actions.

Jeff Virchow, Prairie du Sac