As a mother of two sons, I was glad to see former Badgers football player Quintez Cephus acquitted. Too many times over the course of my 50 years of living in the Madison area, I've seen young black males get raked over the coals -- all because of one night of gallivanting with girls they didn’t really know, without realizing the consequences of their behavior.
I suspect Cephus was warned by his parents about how to avoid the temptations that awaited him while in attendance at UW-Madison, but due to his celebrity, he didn’t take heed. Due to the severity of the charges, this young man’s life was placed on hold. Not only was he suspended from the football team, he was he was also expelled from the university, because of a student disciplinary policy that has a lower burden of proof. In other words, “same script, different cast.”
Negotiations should begin immediately to reinstate Cephus to the football team, while allowing him to continue his education at the start of this upcoming semester. Doing this, would be a huge step towards justice. It would enhance his healing process and brighten his future.
Regina Rhyne, Fitchburg