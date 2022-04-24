Cepeda should expand her vision -- Joe Tripalin

Esther Cepeda has a prominent column every Sunday in the Wisconsin State Journal, and every week it is basically the same: America is a racist country that takes advantage of people of color, and this racism is present in all aspects of our economy and the social fabric of white people in our country.

I'm sure her words are music to the ears of the many liberals around Madison. The problem is her bias is patently wrong. While racism exists, the vast majority of white people are not racists, and they support and hope people of color do well.

It would be refreshing to have Cepeda write about the many good things people of color are doing instead of constantly making them into victims of the racism of white people. She should expand his vision.

Joe Tripalin, McFarland