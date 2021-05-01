CEOs should stay out of politics -- Mark Dunavan

It appears we are living in an era increasingly dominated by the "lemming effect." This psychological phenomenon enables entire segments of a society to lose their sense of judgment.
The most recent segment of the population to be "lemmingized" would be corporate CEOs. I struggle with the concept of corporate business leaders publicly opining on controversial political and social issues. The argument can be made that these actions are nothing more than glorified public relations stunts.
These opinionated CEOs are unnecessarily rolling the dice. What is the purpose and logic of taking risks that potentially antagonize 50% of the company's customers and shareholders? Even the ongoing trend away from shareholder capitalism and to stakeholder capitalism is latent with pitfalls.
Good luck appeasing the various and often conflicting interests of employees, customers, suppliers, local communities and shareholders. My preference would be for corporate management to focus on building their businesses and legally and ethically making money for their shareholders.
Mark Dunavan, McFarland