Central office staff deserves praise -- Ricardo Cruz

Respect and gratitude is common during this difficult time in our country. Everyone has stepped up to ensure the safety of others and themselves. I am proud of my fellow citizens and ask everyone to continue their efforts to ensure safety and health.

It is especially important to recognize the central office administrative staff of the Madison School District. The administration have been consistently working behind the scenes to ensure a continuance of education and services, selflessly and with the commitment deserving of our youth and families. The interim superintendent, senior leaders, clerical staff and student services have tirelessly planned and organized in the past few weeks to ensure continuity and consistency of education.

You may not see them often, but they are there, 52 weeks a year, making sure that teachers and community members have what they need to learn and grow.

Ricardo Cruz, Middleton