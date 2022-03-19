Census work was key for foundation -- Al Friedman

When the Madison Community Foundation proposed helping with a 2020 census outreach project, I wondered why? The foundation's grants committee explained that every person who is counted translates to about $2,000 per year for 10 years in direct federal funding for Dane County. Talk about local impact.

So in 2020, the Madison Community Foundation Board approved $69,000 to assist with an effort also funded by UW Health, National Guardian Life, CUNA Mutual Foundation and the Alliant Energy Foundation. This combined funding went to the Latino Workforce Academy, African American Council of Churches, Freedom Inc. and five Madison neighborhood community centers. They had an important job to do.

The task was to contact residents who might not participate or who might be overlooked in the count. The effort produced over 1,000 completed questionnaires. This amounts to at least $20 million for Dane County over 10 years. It’s probably more because many questionnaires include additional household members.

Philanthropy functions in many ways. In this case, a modest investment leveraged millions of dollars and will affect thousands of people. Thanks to everyone who saw the need, did the work and brought this important opportunity to fruition.

Al Friedman, Spring Green, board of governors, Madison Community Foundation