Censure isn't enough to deter Trump -- John Costello

In its editorial last Sunday, "Trust voters to end sad Trump era," the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board opines that House Democrats would be wise to forgo impeaching President Donald Trump and instead censure him, for what Democrats -- and the State Journal editorial board, apparently -- have determined to be impeachable offenses. The editorial board reaches its conclusion because Trump is sure to be let off by Senate Majority Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and the GOP-controlled Senate and because polling shows that less than a majority of Americans support impeachment.

So if wisdom is found in choosing the easy path to what seems to be secure footing politically, then the paper is right. But if it’s wiser to chart one’s path by one’s moral compass, a commitment to one’s Constitution and one’s best assessment of what ethical pitfalls might lie beyond the next political beachhead, then the State Journal is very wrong.