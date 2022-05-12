Celebrate school staff and teachers -- Laurie Schindler

My utmost respect and admiration extends to all Madison School District staff members who work tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of children: From the highly motivated student who excels in academics to the one who has no choice but to show up and hope not to "fall through the cracks."

Education, by its very nature, is an ever-changing landscape that benefits from continuous tweaks and reassessments. Yet it is often marked by a near-constant, pressure-driven process of "reinventing the wheel," leading to a great deal of stress on those already trying their best.

My hope is that people recognize and celebrate teachers and support personnel for their daily dedication to excellence, fairness, tolerance -- and yes -- love and compassion. That's what all children and their multi-faceted families so deserve.

My hope as well is for those who navigate the complexities and challenges of this profession to keep optimism, humor, forgiveness (of self and others) and plain and simple kindness at the forefront.

Continue doing the wonderful things and incredible work that you always have done to make the world better for all of us.

Laurie Schindler, Madison