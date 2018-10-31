The 115th Fighter Wing is celebrating 70 years of uninterrupted Air Force mission at Truax Field in Madison. F-51 Mustangs were first stationed at Truax in 1948, and since then our community has been proud to be the home to many jet fighters from F-89 Scorpions to A-10 Thunderbolts to the F-16s that are flown by the Wisconsin Air National Guard today.
We should be equally proud that Truax Field has been selected as one of two preferred locations for the next two Air National Guard F-35 bases, which will replace the F-16s. Being chosen as a home for the F-35 means that the 115th Fighter Wing will continue to make significant contributions to the local and state economy. This includes employing over 1,200 civilian and military employees, supporting 1,650 in-state jobs with an annual economic impact of around $100 million. It also includes providing over $1 million in annual tuition payments that help airmen move into the workforce with an undergraduate degree and on-the-job training that employers value.
Let’s take time to celebrate the contributions that the 115th Fighter Wing has made to our community, and look forward to these contributions continuing for decades to come.
Charles Hoslet, Madison