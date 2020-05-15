Celebrate grads at fall's homecoming -- Nancy Currell
My husband and I grew up in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and graduated from high school many decades ago.

Our senior exams were set by the department of education, and every student in the province would write the exam for a particular subject, such as history, at the same time on a particular date. All senior final exams were done this way. These exams were then graded by the department. This meant that grades were not released until mid-summer.

High school graduations were held in the fall. Schools here in Wisconsin have a great tradition of homecoming in the fall. This might be a perfect time for schools to hold their graduation. With current circumstances, students didn't even get to finish school with their classmates or say goodbye to their teachers. So homecoming and graduation would be even more meaningful. Just a thought.

Nancy Currell, Waunakee

