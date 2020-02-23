Celebrate end of circus elephants -- Andrea Treviso
Dane County is to be commended for passing a ban on performances with elephants at the Alliant Energy Center. Congratulations also to the caring citizens who made it happen. The use of elephants in circuses is a sad and outdated practice that should have ended long ago.

Being trucked from city to city and forced to perform ridiculous tricks under the threat of a bullhook is a miserable life for these gentle giants who we now know have feelings and emotions similar to our own. Few people find pleasure anymore in watching dispirited, robotic elephants -- or other wild animals for that matter -- plod around a circus ring just to provide us with a few minutes of entertainment.

Truly innovative and progressive shows rely on exceptional human performers, animatronics and even holograms. Elephants doing headstands or tigers jumping through rings of fire is a sure sign of an outdated and unimaginative show.

Andrea Treviso, Madison

