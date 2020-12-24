Celebrate Christ in these dark times -- Wayne Alden

Celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ during these dark and uncertain times is like breathing a breath of fresh air.
Just think how messed up and ugly our world would be if Jesus never came to teach us his eternal truths. Many compassionate and caring organizations such as the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army and many others were established in the name of Christianity. Jesus Christ has wonderfully transformed more lives in our world than any other person in human history.
Here is a poem for Christmas:
"There's only one in the universe who knows the beginning from the end,
His name is Jesus Christ who is waiting to be your forever friend.
You must yield to his wonderful saving grace,
And by faith acknowledge that he died for you and took your place."
As we celebrate Jesus' birth, let's surrender our hearts to the Prince of Peace who gives us new life because of his incredible grace and love.
Merry Christmas everyone.
Wayne Alden, McFarland