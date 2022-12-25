Celebrate birth of Jesus on Christmas -- Wayne Alden

The beautiful message of Christmas for everyone is that Jesus Christ came to offer us forgiveness and hope. Jesus Christ, God's son, has radically changed millions of lives for the better for over 2,000 years.

Here is a poem for Christmas:

The birth of Jesus is a wonderful story to be told;

The wise men came to worship Jesus offering gifts of gold;

Our world is a dark place because of the power of sin,

The Lord Jesus came to give his life so sin could never win.

The sinless son of God accomplished for us what we could never do for ourselves. We deserve to pay for our individual sins, but Jesus Christ paid our sin debt in full for us when he suffered on the cross in our place. Because of that, this Christmas you can open the greatest gift of all, which is a relationship with the eternal living God.

In John 14:6, Jesus said, "I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me."

Merry Christmas everyone.

Wayne Alden, McFarland

The Mendota Marsh collection