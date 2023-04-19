As Earth Day approaches and we assess the state of our planet, we can celebrate the launch of two new pieces of historic legislation: the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Both will help us make the necessary transition to a clean energy economy and reduce our greenhouse gas emissions more than 40% below 2005 levels by 2030. These programs will issue grants and financial incentives to businesses, communities and individuals to cut our energy use. It is our first major governmental initiative to help reduce global warming caused by burning fossil fuels, and it is not a moment too soon.

The past eight years were the hottest on record, leading to catastrophic droughts, fires, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes and snowfalls. Scientists say there is still time to reduce our emissions enough to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, but we must act urgently. Our job is to significantly cut our use of fossil fuels every way possible.

The new legislation provides an opportunity to create a more sustainable future, but ultimately, it is in our hands. Can we? Yes. We already have the technology. Must we? Yes, our children’s future and all life on earth depends on it. Will we?

Archan Sramek, Beaver Dam

