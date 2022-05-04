'Celebrate A Nurse' was big success -- Shawna Marquard

Thank you to Reedsburg and surrounding communities for supporting the first annual "Celebrate A Nurse" 5K/1 mile event on April 30 at the Reedsburg campus of Madison Area Technical College.

We didn’t let a few sprinkles of rain dampen our spirits and enjoyed a tremendous turnout of nurses and supporters. We raised over $8,000 for Reedsburg nursing scholarships and hosted over 200 people on campus on Saturday. Thanks to businesses, clubs and public safety agencies for their generosity.