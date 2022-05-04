 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

'Celebrate A Nurse' was big success -- Shawna Marquard

Thank you to Reedsburg and surrounding communities for supporting the first annual "Celebrate A Nurse" 5K/1 mile event on April 30 at the Reedsburg campus of Madison Area Technical College.

We didn’t let a few sprinkles of rain dampen our spirits and enjoyed a tremendous turnout of nurses and supporters. We raised over $8,000 for Reedsburg nursing scholarships and hosted over 200 people on campus on Saturday. Thanks to businesses, clubs and public safety agencies for their generosity.

We hope to see you again next year.

Shawna Marquardt, regional director, MATC in Reedsburg

