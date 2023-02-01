CCAP makes it hard to find a job -- Thomas Zach

A recent State Journal article covered programs for inmates. It touted training for maintenance skills. This piece also depicted current state prisoners in caps and gowns graduating from these training programs.

Unfortunately, the stark reality is this: It really doesn’t matter what amount of education or training a Wisconsin prisoner receives. It just doesn’t.

It also doesn’t matter whether or not an ex-offender actually chooses to list his or her conviction status on their resume -- not as long as the Wisconsin CCAP online criminal records remain available to anyone under the sun.

Wisconsin CCAP and expanded open records destroy any hope for those otherwise qualified applicants and ex-offenders who are simply seeking an opportunity and a fresh start. A fresh start should begin with securing life-sustaining, taxable income and sound employment and the chance to build a solid credit rating.

The unfortunate reality is this: The ankle irons of CCAP await within the cul-de-sac of hopelessness for those released from custody. All the formal education and job training in the world won’t change that. This was all by design to keep the prison system full.

Thomas Zach, Madison, ex-prisoner

